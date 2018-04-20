Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to come forward following an attempted robbery in Northwich.

At around 9.45pm on Thursday 19 April a 27-year-old man from Northwich was accosted by three men as he walked along Wallerscote Road by Wallerscote Close and the entrance to Owley Wood Country Park. One of them brandished a knife and demanded money.

The victim managed to run off without being robbed.

Cheshire police are urging anyone who witnessed the attempted robbery or thinks they may have seen the offenders or know who they are to get in touch.

They are also keen to hear from anyone who thinks they may have dashcam footage of the incident or the offenders.

Detective Constable Ryan Ogden said: “The victim has been left extremely shaken up by what was a terrifying experience for him.

“I would like to reassure the public that this appears to be an isolated incident.

“We are determined to catch the offenders and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

“I urge anyone with any information that may help with our investigation to get in touch.”

Descriptions

Two of the offenders were white with pale complexions. One of them, who spoke with a local accent, is described as around 6’ tall with a slim build and the other was around 5’ 9” tall with a stocky build and had facial stubble.

The other offender also had a stocky build and was black and around 6’ tall.

All three offenders were around 30 years old and were all wearing dark clothing and hooded tops with their hoods up.

DC Ogden added: “If you recognise the description of the offenders or think you know who they are please call Cheshire police on 101, quoting incident number 40963, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“We also want to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, thinks they may have seen the offenders in the area or has any dashcam footage that may help us with our investigation.”