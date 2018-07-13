Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are urging witnesses to come forward after a woman was touched inappropriately in Chester .

The 40-year-old victim was walking along Bache Drive in Upton at around 11.50am on Wednesday, July 11, when a man caught up with her from behind.

He then touched the local woman inappropriately before running off along Ellesmere Avenue.

The man is described as white, in his early 20s and around 5ft 9in tall. He was of slim build, had short blond hair and was wearing a short sleeve pink/red t-shirt, knee length beige shorts and light-coloured trainers.

Cheshire Constabulary is urging anyone who witnessed the incident, thinks they saw the man in the area or may know his identity to get in touch.

Police Constable Greg Watts said: “The incident has left the victim extremely shaken up and we are determined to find out who the man is and make him face the consequences of his actions.

“Enquiries are ongoing and I appeal to anyone who thinks they have information that may help with our investigation, no matter how small, to come forward.

“If you witnessed the incident, saw the man fleeing or think you saw him in the area please call police on 101, quoting incident number 120442, give us the details via this link or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“We are also keen to hear from anyone who believes they may know who the man is or have dashcam footage of him.”

