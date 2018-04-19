Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was grabbed inappropriately while visiting a retail complex in Ellesmere Port.

A 29-year-old woman was approached by a man as she was walking near River Island at the Coliseum Shopping Park, sometime between 2.15pm and 2.30pm on Sunday, April 15.

The man spoke to the woman and grabbed her inappropriately; he then walked away.

Police say the victim was extremely shocked by the incident and remained silent throughout.

The man is described as white, in his mid-30s, around 5’ 8” tall and of stocky build. He had black hair, which was brushed forward covering his forehead, and was also clean shaven. He was described as being ‘baby faced’ and wearing a black outdoor coat.

PC Jennifer White said: “Enquiries in relation to the incident are currently ongoing and as part of the investigation I’m keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

"The Coliseum Shopping Park is a busy location and I’d ask anyone who was in the area at that time and has any information which could assist our enquiries to contact the team here at Ellesmere Port.

“I would like to reassure the public that this appears to be an isolated incident and we are doing all that we can to trace the person responsible. We work closely with the retail park and officers will continue to patrol the area on a regular basis.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cheshire police on 101 quoting incident number 37070. Alternatively information can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.