Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives are urging witnesses to come forward following an attempted burglary which left the householder ‘extremely shaken up’.

A man broke into a property near Abbotts Way and Saxon Crossway, Winsford , around 10.50pm on Wednesday, April 25.

He demanded money from the occupant before fleeing empty handed.

Cheshire Police are appealing for anyone who saw the offender breaking into the property or thinks they may have seen him in the area or have dashcam footage of him to get in touch.

Detective Constable John Brundrett said: “The occupant has been left extremely shaken up by this terrifying incident. He was accosted by a stranger demanding money late at night at the place he should feel most safe at – his home.

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and I urge anyone who thinks they may be able to help us with our investigation to come forward.

“The offender was around 6ft tall and was of medium build. He had a mask covering most of his face and was wearing dark clothing, including a hooded top, and gloves.

“If you witnessed the man breaking into or leaving the property or think you may have seen him in the area around that time or have dashcam footage of him please call Cheshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 46427, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”