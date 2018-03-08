Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There are 'hazardous' road conditions this morning (Thursday, March 8) as the cold snap continues to envelope the country.

Chester has escaped heavy snowfall, despite the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning for snow until 11am today.

Traffic website Inrix describes the road conditions as 'hazardous' in some places, with a number of incidents causing problems for drivers.

Earlier, a lane was closed with slow traffic on the M53 northbound between J4 and J3 at Bebington and Woodchurch due to an overturned vehicle although this has now been reopened, and one lane is also closed on the entry slip road for the M6 northbound which is causing congestion.

Meanwhile, neighbouring North Wales has seen a large amount of snowfall, and traffic is currently extremely slow on the A55 in Flintshire.

Chester is set to see some sleet for the rest of the day which will clear away to the east by midday and will stay mostly dry for the afternoon, with just a few showers and maximum temperatures reaching 7 °C.