Town Park in Winsford is being transformed to give the whole community a taste of the great outdoors.

A £900,000 investment by Cheshire West and Chester Council is transforming the green space close to the town centre into an attractive area with new facilities ranging from a children’s play area, exercise equipment and multi-use games area to wildlife ponds and a viewing platform.

The development is a joint project between Cheshire West and Chester Council and Winsford Town Council, which owns the park.

Cllr Brian Clarke, cabinet member for economic development and infrastructure, said: “The Town Park development is one of the many plans in place to change the face of Winsford.

“Our aim is to create a vibrant town where people can shop, work, play and learn – a place for everyone to enjoy.”

Work began earlier this year to cut back and remove some of the dead and overgrown trees and plant new ones, making the whole space feel more open. New pathways will create accessible routes that connect the park with the town centre and the flashes on the River Weaver.

Public artist Liam Hopkins, from creative studio Lazerian, has been appointed to create a number of artworks throughout the park to celebrate the town’s history.

Liam said: “It’s been interesting researching and finding out about the town’s heritage, which has helped to shape my initial ideas.

“My plan is to share my designs and involve local school children and the community in the work I’m doing.

“I want to create something which the people of Winsford are proud of – after all, this is their park.”

The Rev James Patron Bell, from St Andrew’s Methodist Church which sits on the edge of the park, said: “It’s important for the community to be able to connect with nature, as enjoying the great outdoors can bring huge health benefits. I’m looking forward to exploring the new park when it’s finished early next year.”

Town Park improvement plans are on display in the reception area of Wyvern House between 8.30am and 5pm Monday to Friday for anyone wishing to view them and find out more.