A ‘spectacularly talented’ young soprano from Cheshire won one of the main prizes at an international festival.

Charlotte Hoather, 24, from Winsford, was crowned as the Pendine International Voice of the Future at the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod.

She was presented with the brand new Pendine Trophy, a solid silver salver, and a cheque for £5,000 by Mario Kreft MBE, proprietor of the arts loving sponsor, the Pendine Park care organisation.

Charlotte clinched the title just ahead of Wrexham soprano Rachel Marsh, 25, and tenor Mark Christian Bautista, 26, of Calamba, in the Philippines who were each presented £2,500 cheques as runners-up.

The international competition attracted a record number of 43 hopefuls try to impress judges at a preliminary competition, with the three finalists making it onto the main Llangollen pavilion stage for contest.

Mr Kreft and his wife, Gill, pledged to contribute £5,000 to the International Voice of the Future competition through their Pendine Arts and Community Trust (PACT) which supports cultural and community initiatives, with a further £3,000 coming from the Sir Bryn Terfel Foundation and £2,000 from the Eisteddfod.

Still pinching herself in disbelief, a thrilled Charlotte Hoather said she would be using the prize money to further her career.

She said: “I just want to sing opera; it’s all I’ve ever wanted to do. My dad went to school in Wales and my granddad had a B&B in Llandudno so we used to visit Llangollen quite a lot.

“I entered the same competition as few years ago at Llangollen and came third, that was in 2012. But the prize money now is amazing and will help me pay for more lessons and to go to auditions in other countries.

“It’s life changing and gives me the security I needed.

“It’s about building a career now and I need to produce some videos to send out through the Young Artist programme to international opera companies.”

Charlotte studied for two years at the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester before moving to the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland where she completed her undergraduate studies and has now just finished a master’s degree at London’s Royal; College of Music.

She said: “The preliminary competition was tough and the standard was incredibly high.

“I have made real friends with Rachel and Mark.

“The atmosphere has been lovely and to win has just been amazing.”

Teacher Rachel Marsh, from Minera, Wrexham, wasn’t too disappointed at not taking the top prize as it was her first solo competition.

She said: “I have been singing in choirs as long as I can remember and then began solo lessons with Anne Williams King of North Wales Opera.

“I studied linguistics at the University of Manchester and then did a primary school teaching course.

“I have been a supply teacher for the past few years and spent a year teaching at Ysgol Bryn Collen in Llangollen.

“I used to pass the pavilion and dream of winning the Pendine Voice of the Future title.

“I have performed at Llangollen before but in a choir competition.”

She added: “The preliminary round was hard but the final was nerve wracking.

“To be honest it was my first competition and I’ll be back.

“I thought Charlotte was amazing and, in truth, she really nailed it and deserved to win.”

Mr Kreft said: “I believe we have seen a star born this evening as Charlotte Hoather’s performance was simply breath-taking and spectacularly talented.

“However, Rachel Marsh and Mark Christian Bautista also put in stunning performances too.

“Our aim in supporting the competition in conjunction with Sir Bryn Terfel is to provide a springboard for brilliant young singers from around the world to achieve their dreams of establishing a career on the global stage.”