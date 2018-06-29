Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Green fingered children from Oak View Academy found room to grow during a visit to Over Allotments.

The Year 2 pupils visited the community gardens to drop off their entry for the Over Allotments Open Day scarecrow competition and, whilst there, they took the opportunity to learn about growing crops and plants.

Teacher Kerry Coe said: “We were shown around by wonderful volunteers from the allotments, who really captured the children’s imaginations.

“They were keen to find out more about plant life-cycles, harvesting honey from the beehives, the pond and how different materials are recycled – particularly the composting toilet!

“We even found time to help harvest an onion crop.”

She added: “It has all helped to enriched the children’s learning.

“Not many of them will have an allotment or even a vegetable box at home.

“Now they’ve seen it’s possible to grow your own fruit and vegetables, and that there are many different varieties to choose from.

“Hopefully they have been inspired to start their own projects.”

Oak View is one of eight Winsford schools that have entered the Over Allotments competition to design and build a ‘suffragette scarecrow’.

Winsford Town Mayor, Cllr Gina Lewis, has judged the competition and her decision will be revealed at the open day on Saturday, July 14.

Oak View Academy is part of North West Academies Trust (NWAT) which oversees a number of schools in Cheshire and Shropshire.

CEO Steve Docking said: “It’s great to see our pupils getting out and about.

“I wholeheartedly believe it is the best way to teach because it opens their eyes to a world of possibility.

“We pride ourselves on making learning fun, and this approach is being rewarded by high attainment and levels of progress throughout our schools.”