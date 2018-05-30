Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The regeneration of Winsford as a place to live and work took another step forward with plans to expand the employment opportunities at the town’s Industrial Estate off Road One.

Up to 1,500 jobs could be created at the site after the council’s partnership with Public Sector Plc, entitled ‘PSP CWaC LLP’, submitted a planning application to deliver a further 350,000 sq ft of new employment floorspace on land next to the existing site.

The council, Public Sector Plc and Cheshire and Warrington Local Enterprise Partnership have been working in partnership over the past 12 months to develop this important and strategic employment site. The five year scheme will boost economic growth and help the town to prosper.

A dedicated project team has been put together to deliver this project, including officers from the council, PSP CWaC LLP, and National Architects Corstorphine + Wright.

The scheme is set to greatly enhance the site and improve the facilities on offer for the people who work there. There are also plans to build complementary uses including a petrol station, a pub and a hotel.

Cllr Brian Clarke, cabinet member for economic development and infrastructure, said: “In November 2005, Winsford was the first industrial estate in the UK to become a Business Improvement District.

“It is an important location for employment activity and its significance extends beyond the local area.

“Some 4,000 people are employed on the Estate in a wide variety of businesses in a range of different properties.

“Despite its size and role, it currently offers only limited services for users and visitors with no cafes, restaurants or hotel accommodation.

“PSP CWaC LLP completed extensive feasibility work which revealed the site’s development potential.

“This scheme will unlock that potential and create more jobs in the town and highlight the fact that Winsford is a great place to live and work.”

Vital public funding assistance has been secured in the form of £3.8m Local growth funding from the LEP, matched by £1.2m from Cheshire West and Chester Council to help unlock the site by investing in new road access and services.

Paul Brown, regional director at Public Sector Plc, said: “We are excited to be working in partnership with Cheshire West and Chester Council to help deliver investment to this site.

“This is a great example of private-public working together to the benefit of a wider regeneration strategy which will create new jobs for the community as well as other social-economic benefits.”

Christine Gaskell, chair of the Cheshire and Warrington Local Enterprise Partnership, said: “The expansion of the Winsford Industrial Estate will make an important contribution to the LEP’s objective to double the size of the Cheshire and Warrington economy.

“We were therefore delighted to provide the funding necessary to build the roads and other infrastructure to enable the expansion to take place.”

Lee Mansfield, Director at Corstorphine + Wright’s Manchester office, said: “Our proposed designs, as part of the wider regeneration strategy for Winsford, aim to transform the area.

“We are excited to be part of the team working to revitalise and reinvigorate the town, creating a destination people want to visit, dwell and return to.”

A decision on the planning application is expected in July 2018.