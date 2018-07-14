Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The winners of the Cheshire Schools Book Awards 2018 have been announced at a ceremony organised by Cheshire Education Library Service.

In total 20 secondary schools across Cheshire West and Chester, Cheshire East, Warrington and Halton took part in the awards.

The schools’ reading groups recommended books for a shortlist launched in October, they read through them until May and then voted for their favourites.

This year, the winners of the two categories were:

Year 7 and 8 award:

Winner - Robin Stevens with The Guggenheim Mystery

Runner up - Gill Lewis with A Story like the Wind

Year 9 and above award:

Winner - Kerry Drewery with Cell 7

Runner up – John Young with Farewell Tour of a Terminal Optimist

The council’s cabinet member for communities and wellbeing, Councillor Louise Gittins, said: “The Cheshire Book Awards are a very entertaining and inspirational initiative.

“Around 180 people attended the awards announcement ceremony, mainly school pupils, aged 12 to 15 years, and their school librarians.

“I am delighted so many young people engage with the awards and attended the event and most importantly read the books in their own time.

“Who says teenagers don’t read.”