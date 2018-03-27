Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A restaurant which opened a year ago at Chester Lakes near Dodleston is no more.

Hundreds of thousands of pounds were invested in the Wild Goose licensed restaurant which opened in March 2017, with 81% excellent reviews on Trip Advisor.

And the website still claims the restaurant is only closed for the winter reopening in early Spring 2018 which the telephone answering machine message specifies as mid March.

But sadly customers who attempt to book via the website are being sent an email explaining the restaurant is unable to accommodate their party as big changes are afoot.

It reads: “Hello! Thank you for your contact. Whilst we still own Wild Goose Restaurant, we won’t be re-opening it as it was. We are currently in the process of renting it out to a company.

“The company will then have their own restaurant and style, however no connection to what was The Wild Goose, concept and menu etc. The new tenant will then market, new website and advertise themselves.

“Really sorry that what was Wild Goose are unable to accommodate you...”

A disappointed customer replied: “We’re so sorry that you are not continuing with The Wild Goose as we really enjoyed our visits and meals with you – especially the lunch we had there before Christmas when we were looked after so well.

“If you are able to give me any clues as to the new owners, when they might be opening or the name I’d be very grateful as we loved the unusual setting of your restaurant. Obviously we don’t know what your next project might be but we wish you well whatever it is.”

Company spokeswoman Donna Brown told The Chronicle she did not wish to comment at this stage but added: “When we do have some news, we will get in touch with you.”

Chester Lakes comprises seven lakes set in 100 acres of Cheshire countryside, off Church Road, near Dodleston with fishing, camping, caravan pitches and waterside ‘barbecue pods’ that can seat 10 and sleep up to four.