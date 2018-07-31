Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Chester School Sport Partnership annual awards evening took place at Blacon High School.

The awards evening is a chance to recognise and celebrate the amazing sporting achievements of individuals and teams from across Chester schools.

A huge number of talented young people attended the evening from a wide selection of sports. The evening was a great success with a fantastic response from schools, teachers and family members who supported the evening.

The guest speaker for the evening was Alex Staniforth, an adventurer from Chester who told the story of his remarkable attempts to climb Everest and his charity work.

Cherry Grove Primary School Choir performed several songs to close a successful evening of sporting achievement.

The award categories, short listed nominees and winners are detailed below:

Primary Young Male Sports Performer of the Year:

1. Jacob Lewis (Delamere Academy), England youth kata squad, British champion and silver at the European Championships.

2. Aaron Mohun (Lache Primary School), county golfer, ranked top four in Britain.

3. Jaxon Shire (Cherry Grove Primary School), plays football for Manchester City.

Primary Young Female Sports Performer of the Year:

1. Emily Wynne-Jones (Cherry Grove Primary School), acrobatic gymnast winner of the Welsh Open Championships and fourth in the British Championships.

2. Imogen Williamson (Mickle Trafford Village School), county golfer, Cheshire champion, third in the British and Ireland Championships.

3. Katherine French (Saughall All Saints Primary School), footballer with Chester Allstars and trials for Liverpool and Manchester United.

Secondary School Male Sports Performer of the Year:

1. Frankie Docking-Smith (Tarporley High School), swimmer and water polo player, Cheshire champion in 50m,100m and 200m breastroke. Ranked top 25 in the UK and is part of the England Pathway for Water Polo.

2. Aled Bennett (The King’s School), plays hockey for Wales and captains the U18 Welsh side.

3. Jamie Phillips (Tarporley High School), a great all-rounder playing club rugby, hockey, tennis and cricket and a fantastic leader giving up his time to volunteer at an after school club.

Secondary School Female Sports Performer of the Year:

1. Izzie Howell (The King’s School), senior Welsh squad hockey player who played in the Commonwealth Games in Australia this Easter.

2. Safia Middleton-Patel (Bishop Heber High School), football goalkeeper for Liverpool and Wales.

3. Abi Pawlett (Tarporley High School), Chester heptathlete ranked number 1 in England and sixth in the UK.

Primary Sports Team of the Year:

1. St Werburgh’s and St Columba’s Primary School Football Team – National Trust League Champions.

2. Oldfield Primary School Football Team – Chester Schools winners.

3. Acresfield Primary School Tag Rugby Team – Cheshire Champions.

Secondary School Sports Team of the Year:

1. Blacon High School Year 8 boys football team - runners up in the ESFA U13 Playstation Small Schools Cup.

2. The Kings School U13 boys hockey team - runners up in the North of England finals, ninth in England.

3.Tarporley High School Year 7 netball team - Mid Cheshire district winners.

Special School Club of the Year: Dorin Park School – The school runs several extra-curricular clubs including a Change 4 Life Club, have many pupils involved in sports leadership, have helped to run competitions at other schools and two of the pupils now run their own club for very anxious pupils.

Increasing Physical Activity Award: Hannah Dean – Priceless volunteer who has given up her time to start a Back 2 Netball club for ladies, this has been very popular and has increased the participation rates of ladies playing team sports.

Special Recognition Award - Junior: Archie Worsfold (Belgrave Primary School) was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2017 despite this he has raised money for charity, carried on with his school sport when possible and even attended the school residential and joined in the mini Olympics.

Special Recognition Award – Adult; Gemma Cook (Saughall All Saints Primary School) deputy headteacher, SEN Co-ordinator, PE and School Sport Lead and Year 6 teacher and mentor. Shows incredible passion regarding school sport and always ensures her pupils have the opportunity to take part in all sports. She has inspired so many children and parents over the years and is fully deserving of the award.