With temperatures plummeting to a freezing -3 in some parts of the country, we're all aware just how cold it is outside.

But while the majority of us are lucky enough to have a warm bed to climb into tonight, there are some people just a few yards away who are risking their lives just to get through the night.

Bitterly cold weather can prove fatal for homeless people who have no option but to sleep on the streets.

The freezing temperatures look set to stick around in Chester until the end of the week, but there are a number of things you can do to help the homeless in our city.

How can I help a homeless person in Chester?

Share Shop Chester, the pop-up charity hub and coffee shop on Northgate Street, has urged people to call the following emergency numbers if you see a homeless person trying to sleep rough in the current temperatures:



Cheshire West & Chester 0300 123 1562

Manchester 0161 2345339

Liverpool 0300 1232041



You can also buy a virtual coffee, sandwich, or a snack online for a homeless person and then the Share Shop's Outreach Team go out and buy the real drinks and food while volunteers scribe your personal messages on to the share coffee cup sleeves.

The team then hit the streets of Cheshire and North Wales in the shareVan (funded via a team of share sponsors) and dish out the goodies to those who are struggling with homelessness and extreme poverty.

The team go out twice a week to provide this much-needed sustenance to those in need, and the rest of the coffees and sandwiches go onto the suspended board in the Share Shop making them available for those in need to collect whenever they need.

To buy a coffee at Share Shop for a homeless person click here.

To buy a sandwich click here.

To buy a Meal Deal click here.

You can also report someone in need to Streetlink which processes information about rough sleepers and refers them to suitable agencies.

StreetLink has an online form to fill in which lets them know when and where someone is sleeping rough.

You can visit the website here .

Should I give money or food?

There's no right answer – it's up to you, and them.

A spokesman for St Mungo’s, a charity that works to help the homeless, says they respect people’s wishes to help when they see someone buying food, a cup of tea or giving them some cash – but it’s the long-term help that will really make a difference.

National charity Centrepoint says the most immediately important thing if you see a young person sleeping rough is to get them out of that situation, because they are particularly vulnerable to sexual abuse, assault or mugging.

That's why charities like Share Shop Chester are so valuable. At Share Shop, 50% of profit made goes towards buying derelict houses which will be turned into homes for homeless people and families.

The other 50% goes to the Refugee crisis, providing shipments of aid and clothing for people fleeing war torn Syria.

They are always in need of volunteers so if you can do anything to help, contact them on on 07725 035 627 or email adam@shareaid.co.uk.