It may be a case of hold on to your hats for the royal party and spectators when the Queen and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, officially open Storyhouse in Chester tomorrow (Thursday, June 14).

The BBC Weather forecast says there will be gusty winds and sunny intervals when the pair arrive just before lunch but fortunately the chances of rain are relatively low.

The temperature will feel like 17C and there will be ‘good visibility’ which is excellent news for royal watchers but it will be breezy from the west.

A large crowd is expected outside Storyhouse when Her Majesty and The Duchess of Sussex arrive by car for a tour of the building.

They will visit the children’s library, stopping to meet a Syrian settlement group engaged in craft work.

The royal party will then watch a performance by Fallen Angels, a dance theatre company for people in recovery from addiction, before moving to the theatre to see a medley of songs from Storyhouse’s latest production, A Little Night Music.

On the ground floor they will see school children from local primary schools perform songs alongside actors from Swallows and Amazons. Her Majesty will unveil a plaque to mark the official opening of Storyhouse.

The Queen and the Duchess will then go on a brief ‘walk-about’ as they make their way over to Chester Town Hall where they will attend a lunch as guests of Cheshire West and Chester Council , which will mark the conclusion of their visit to Cheshire. This point of the trip is when lucky members of the public may get the chance to chat with the royal pair.