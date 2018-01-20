The video will start in 8 Cancel

It's an irritating situation which crops up on residential streets in Chester and Ellesmere Port every day – someone parking in front of your driveway.

Some drivers might only be parking up for a moment to pick someone up or post a letter, but when they make a habit out of blocking your driveway, it can be infuriating.

But unfortunately, there's little you can do about it if you find yourself in this situation.

That's because the street parking outside your home isn't a 'legal entitlement' just because you live there. If you live in a town centre or built up area, where parking's a premium, people blocking your driveway aren't actually (technically) doing anything wrong.

The police are often keen to remind people that it's not their 'right' to park in front of their house - unless there's a designated parking space in place.

If your road is governed by residential parking permits, or is private, it's different. If not, other members of the public aren't breaking the law, as long as they're complying with general restrictions, and not causing obstructions to vehicles travelling.

MirrorOnline reports that there are some measures in place in the Highway Code that are helpful to be aware of, though.

According to the code, you must not park:

- If you spot somebody infringing any of these rules, you have a leg to stand on.

- On a pedestrian crossing, including the area marked by the zig-zag lines

- In marked taxi bays

- In a cycle lane

- On red lines

- In spaces reserved for Blue Badge holders, residents or motorbikes (unless entitled to do so)

- Near a school entrance

- Anywhere that would prevent access for Emergency Services

- At or near a bus/tram stop

- Opposite or within 10 metres of a junction

- Over a dropped kerb

- In front of the entrance to a property

This article originally appeared on MirrorOnline in January 2017.