The odds of us seeing a white Christmas this year have been slashed even more due to this weekend's snowfall.

After Chester, along with much of the rest of the country, was enveloped in the white stuff over the past few days, bookies have shortened the odds of us waking up to snow on Christmas Day to 5/6 – shorter than they've ever been in the last decade.

According to our sister paper The Mirror, Ladbrokes spokesman Alex Apati said that the bookmaker had no choice but to slash the odds of the UK seeing snow every day for the rest of the year – halving them from 100/1 to 50/1.

"The snow is falling thick and fast and plenty will fancy it to stick around for the rest of the year, so we've been left with no option but to slash odds of exactly that happening,” he said.

Forecasters had previously warned that this winter could be one of the coldest and snowiest in many years.

The Met Office says it can accurately forecast if snow is likely on any given Christmas Day up to five days beforehand, so we will have to wait a little longer for a more definitive answer – but the odds are looking good.