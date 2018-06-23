Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Special discounts will be on offer across West Cheshire for military personnel to honour Armed Forces Week.

Serving personnel, including regulars, reservists and cadet force adult volunteers and veterans, together with their immediate families, are all eligible to take advantage of the offers throughout the week which runs from June 25 to July 1.

It includes Armed Forces Day on June 30.

Storyhouse in Chester has organised a 20% discount off any food and drinks and the city’s park and ride will see free travel on offer too.

The Armed Forces Day flag will be flown throughout the week outside council HQ and the Town Hall in Chester, Wyvern House in Winsford, Civic Way in Ellesmere Port and Brio’s Memorial Court Leisure Centre in Northwich.

Visitors to Chester will also have an opportunity to help celebrate the work of those who give up their spare time to serve their country during Reserves Day on June 27 with the council inviting representatives of the Reserve Forces from across the borough to showcase what they do with displays in Chester city centre throughout the day.

Cllr Brian Jones, the council’s armed forces champion, said: “Cheshire West and Chester Council is committed to supporting these special individuals and their families. Armed Forces Week offers a fantastic opportunity to celebrate their outstanding contribution to our country. We recognise and admire the commitment and sacrifices that our Armed Forces make on our behalf.”

To qualify for the special offers serving personnel will be asked to show their military identity card and all other eligible individuals will be asked to show their defence privilege card.

Brio Leisure is reminding all current members of the armed forces who are stationed, on secondment or visiting Cheshire that they are eligible for a complimentary off peak membership.

Immediate family members of current serving personnel, living in the same household aged 17 and over, can benefit from a discounted WorkFit membership.

Brio also provides ex-members of the military, along with those who are medically discharged, the opportunity to receive discounted or free membership subject to terms and conditions.

Ex members of the armed forces can also benefit from discounted WorkFit membership available to those who have left the forces in the last five years.

Full information on both the armed forces and concessionary memberships can be found on the Brio website at www.brioleisure.org/memberships/concessionary.

The council points out it provides a range of support to the armed forces community through the Armed Forces Covenant with details at www.westcheshirearmedforcescovenant.co.uk/.

For more information on Armed Forces Day visit www.armedforcesday.org.uk.