Demolition has begun of a former Chester car dealership which will make way for a 58-bed care home.

Bulldozers have moved in to dismantle the old Hartwell garage in Chester Road, Huntington .

Applicant Mr R Smith, on behalf of Care UK Community Partnership, was granted planning permission for a two-storey care home that will cater for ‘frail, elderly residents’ providing a range of residential, nursing and dementia services.

All bedrooms will be en suite, with 24-hour on site nursing provision, plus treatment rooms, management and administration areas, communal dining and socialising areas, a restaurant/café, cinema, external terrace and garden spaces.

The development also includes 26 car parking spaces including three disabled spaces and secure cycle parking facilities and service areas.

Care UK currently provides care and support to more than 6,000 people in 111 nursing and care homes across the country.

Cheshire West and Chester Council case officer Catherine Reay was happy to grant planning permission for the scheme last May.

She wrote: “The development is considered to contribute towards supporting mixed, balanced and sustainable communities and would be within a sustainable area. The development is considered to provide sufficient car parking and would promote sustainable modes of transport.

“The development would have no adverse impact upon visual amenity, ecological interests of the site and is capable of reducing flood risk, promoting water efficiency measures and protecting and enhancing water quality.

"It is considered that the proposal would not have a significant adverse impact on health or quality of life, having particular regard to residential amenity, noise and contamination and would have no unacceptable impact in respect of highway safety.”