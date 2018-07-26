Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of Chester’s longest running agencies has moved offices to the Chester Business Park.

After 24 years at their offices at Grove House in Marlborough Court on Vicars Cross Road, Eclipse Creative Consultants has moved into new modern offices at Hilliards Court on the Chester Business Park.

The new office is open plan and will allow the team to collaborate on projects easily, which in turn will benefit their clients both old and new as the business enters an exciting period of growth.

Having been located at Grove House on Vicars Road since the mid-1990s, the business has evolved and the team has grown and the requirements of their clients have changed.

The new offices at Hilliards Court will not only provide their current team with a better environment for sharing ideas and solutions that will benefit their clients, but the office also provides them with the potential for future growth and development for many years to come.

Regarding the new office, director of Eclipse Mark Astbury said: “Grove House has been a fantastic location for Eclipse for more than two decades and has seen us achieve many great things for our clients.

“The move to Chester Business Park represents an exciting step in the next phase of the business’s development.”

Eclipse’s new offices sees them surrounded by some of the best businesses in Chester and the team are looking forward to welcoming their clients both old and new to their new home.