TV broadcaster and writer Gyles Brandreth and poet Ian McMillan head up an impressive programme of talks, events, workshops and competitions for Frodsham’s fourth Weaver Words Literature Festival, Wednesday, April 25 – Sunday, April 29.

The festival opens with an exciting preview event on Saturday, April 14 – a Literary Cruise aboard the newly-restored, award-winning Daniel Adamson steam ship along the River Weaver Navigation.

Radio Four’s Archers star Sunny Ormonde and colleagues take a light-hearted journey into the world of poet Philip Larkin in the popular stage production Larkin’ About on Friday, April 27.

Jungle Book author Rudyard Kipling will also be centre stage on Saturday, April 28 in a new play by local writer Lynn Pegler, If Only: An Audience with Rudyard Kipling, which comes fresh from a successful run at the Edinburgh Festival fringe.

The Weaver Words festival theme ‘A sense of place’ has inspired a wide range of events including three creative writing workshops, talks on Jane Eyre, Seamus Heaney, music biography and Islam in modern Britain, plus a Literary Lunch with guest speaker David Barnett, author of best-selling novel Calling Major Tom.

(Image: Greg Macvean)

Award-winning Word Weavers poet Andrew Rudd and violinist Daniel Axworthy will be joined by poet Rachel Mann for another inspirational opening night of music and poetry.

Supported by the Arts Council England, the Marshes Community Benefit Fund and Frodsham Town Council, the festival will again feature two writing competitions. £500 prize money is on offer for writers of the best adult flash fiction story (under 300 words) and for local children, patron Tim Firth will again be judging the Great Weaver Words Writing Prize.

Prize winners will be announced at a special Gala Celebration Evening on Sunday, April 29, along with a rousing performance from comedy actor John Gorman and an open mic slot for talented local writers and spoken word artists.

Weaver Words chair Prof Sue Zlosnik said: “We are proud to have assembled a great line-up for Frodsham’s fourth literature festival.

“We are expecting that Gyles Brandreth, Ian McMillan and Sunny Ormonde will be very popular as well as some of the more unusual events like the Literary Cruise sailing along the River Weaver.

“We’re very keen to engage with younger readers too. There is a special pre- school story and activity session for very young children taken by the wonderful Emi Lou Howe, who has written a new story especially for the festival.

“We are grateful to all our sponsors for their kind support. We are still looking for more volunteers to join us so if you could spare a few hours to help out during the festival, do get in touch.”

(Image: Graeme Oxby)

A free 28 page Weaver Words brochure is available to collect from Frodsham Community Centre, Dandelion Gifts, Castle Park and other publicity points around the town.

Booking opens on Monday, February 5.

For more details see the festival website www.weaverwords.org.uk.

Tickets can be purchased online, through the box office 0333 666 3366 and in person at Frodsham Community Centre or Dandelion Gifts.