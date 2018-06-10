Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mike Amesbury MP has pledged his backing to a national campaign to provide suitable and affordable care to people with dementia.

The Weaver Vale MP attended an Alzheimer’s Society event in the House of Commons to launch their new report, Dementia – The True Cost, as part of their Fix Dementia Care campaign.

According to the charity, with no drugs to cure or slow down dementia, it’s social care not the NHS that people with dementia rely on every day. In the UK, three-fifths of people using homecare and 70% of people in care homes live with dementia.

The organisation says dementia is among the most complex conditions that the social care system has to support, yet too many people with the condition are struggling to access good quality care at a fair price.

Alzheimer’s Society has been campaigning to fix dementia care to ensure that everyone with dementia receives good quality care when they need it. Their new report, Dementia – The True Cost, highlights the far-reaching impact of the broken social care system on people with dementia.

The report, based on testimony and evidence from people affected by dementia, social care professionals and dementia lead nurses, also outlines urgent areas for Government to address in its upcoming Green Paper on social care reform.

Mike said: “I am proud to have united with the charity in this drive to fix dementia care. One million people will have dementia by 2021 and it is vital that we are able to deliver high quality social care to everyone that needs it, and at a fair price.”

Director of policy and campaigns at Alzheimer’s Society Sally Copley said: “It’s brilliant to see positive action from people and we’re looking forward to working with Mike Amesbury MP to respond to the public demand for change.

“Our Fix Dementia Care campaign has exposed the poor quality care that people with dementia are currently receiving, and this must end now.”