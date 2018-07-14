Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Waverton Post Office is on the move and will reopen as a modern open-plan local-style branch.

The new location for the branch is The Village Pharmacy, 12 The Parade, Guy Lane, - 650 metres from the previous location at Moor Lane.

The branch temporarily closed in October last year and Post Office has been working hard to identify a solution to restore services to the local community.

The Post Office has now confirmed a new agent has been appointed and the branch is scheduled to reopen on Monday, August 6. The opening hours will be 9am–1pm and 2pm-5.30pm Monday to Friday and 9am–noon on Saturday.

Residents and small business customers will be able to access the wide range of Post Office and mails services, including Special Delivery, Local Collect, home shopping returns, send funds abroad using Moneygram, pay bills, pre-order travel money, apply for travel insurance, top mobile phones and take advantage of a wide range of banking services including cash withdrawals, deposits and balance enquiries for customers of all the main UK banks.

The Post Office is now inviting customers and interested parties to give their feedback and comments on the move in a six-week public consultation.

Nicola Cowper, area network change manager, said: “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.”

She added: “We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office will meet customer needs. This planned reopening is part of a major investment programme, the largest in the history of the Post Office.”

During the public consultation, Post Office Ltd welcomes feedback on any issues customers would like considered before a final decision is taken on this proposal. The consultation will close on August 8.

Although Post Office is planning to re-open the branch on Monday, August 6, this does not affect the period of public consultation. Customers can share their views during the consultation online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 336614.

Submissions can also be made via email to comments@postoffice.co.uk, by post to Freepost YOUR COMMENTS, or by telephone 03452 66 01 15 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55.