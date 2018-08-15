Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A street party atmosphere will descend on Watergate Street in Chester later this week as part of a special festival celebrating local shops, bars and restaurants in the city centre.

More than 40 businesses on the street have teamed up with the city’s Business Improvement District, CH1ChesterBID, for the Watergate Street Festival, which will feature a jam-packed programme of free activities and giveaways between 11am and 4pm on Saturday, August 18.

They include live music all day, face painting, a children’s treasure hunt on The Rows and fun wildlife workshops delivered by the Discovery & Learning Team from Chester Zoo.

Free giveaways, carnival games, crafts and competitions with prizes will also be on offer, with the campaign being supported by some of Watergate Street’s popular stores, including Weasel and The Bug, Alison Bradley Gallery, The Flower Cup and Games Workshop.

Emily Ghazarian, events manager at CH1ChesterBID, said: “It’s wonderful to have so many Watergate Street traders come together for this special festival, which is all about showcasing those stores that contribute to the unique charm and appeal of Chester city centre.

“It promises to be a fantastic day of entertainment and fun so we’re hoping to see as many people as possible on the day to enjoy the activities, pay a visit to their favourite stores and hopefully discover some new ones too.”

City centre visitors on the day will also be able to enjoy the Taste Cheshire Food Fiesta at Town Hall Square.

The food fiesta is dedicated solely to food and drink from Chester and Cheshire and offers a unique opportunity to meet some of the region’s top producers.

Emily added: “Having the Taste Cheshire Food Fiesta on the same day really gives people another great reason to head into the city centre on Saturday, August 18.

“The Watergate Street Festival is part of our Summer in the City programme, which has been a real success.

“As a BID, we’re really pleased to be bringing local businesses together, building on the success of our ongoing Love Local campaign, which launched in July.

“We’re working hard to encourage people in to the city centre to experience everything Chester has to offer.”

For more information about the Watergate Street Festival or other Summer in the City events and activities taking place in Chester city centre, visit www.experiencechester.co.uk/event/watergate-street-festival/ or follow @CH1Chester on Twitter.