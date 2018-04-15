Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Wannabe dragon slayers are in for a treat at Beeston Castle when the legend of England’s patron saint is brought to life with a special St George’s Day celebration (April 21-22).

Junior knights will be able to learn how to protect themselves from a dragon attack, watch Saint George defeat the dragon and learn about life in medieval times.

There will be a combat and drill display as soldiers are put through their paces, medieval music with Myal Pyper and the chance to meet St George himself.

English Heritage spokeswoman Kate Maughan-Brown said: “Junior knights will be able to join in, and the whole family can enjoy the celebrations of England’s forgotten festival with a feast of medieval fun throughout the weekend.

“The celebrations will take over the castle grounds as medieval Beeston is recreated in the form of a bustling living history encampment within the castle walls, with the sights and sounds of medieval England brought to life and demonstrations of medieval cookery and crafts.

“Step back in time as you meet a cast of colourful characters; all taking a break from their usual toils to enjoy the celebrations of the feast of St George. Budding young heroes can hone their skills with spear, sword and shield training whilst also meeting Saint George.

“Live music, displays of archery and soldier skills will transport visitors back to an age where heroes were dashing, princesses needed rescuing and courage could conquer all. With so much to see and do, this promises to be an unforgettable way to get into the St George spirit.”

Celebrations take place between 11am and 5pm on Saturday and Sunday (April 21-22).

Prices: English Heritage members go free otherwise adults £8.90; children, 5-15 years, £5.35; concessions £8.05; family £23.15. Tickets can be purchased in advance by calling 0370 333 1183 (Monday-Friday, 8.30am-5.30pm; Saturday, 9am-5pm) but are also available to purchase at the event. For more information, visit the website.