Emergency services are currently on the scene of a 'serious' fire at a house in Hoole tonight (Friday, March 30).

Two people are currently said to be receiving treatment as fire crews try to contain the huge blaze on Phillip Street.

One person tweeted: "Big house fire on Phillip Street - doesn't look good", and another wrote :"Fire brigade just been down bottom of Phillip Street looking for more water in pipes..... no luck!"

Cheshire police have urged people to avoid the area, tweeting: "Due to a serious incident please avoid Phillip St, Chester. Emergency services are on scene #Keepsafe "