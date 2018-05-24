Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Police have issued a warning after someone dumped a large quantity of nitrous oxide capsules in Ellesmere Port which can prove ‘very dangerous’ if inhaled.

The capsules have several legitimate uses such as in whipped cream machines but are sometimes taken by young people to get ‘high’ even though the gas inside can cause death.

Cheshire Police tweeted photos of the capsules found on Drummond Avenue, Great Sutton, at the back of the shops about 9.30pm on Wednesday (May 24) – some were full while others were empty.

The warning reads: “They are sometimes used to get ‘high’ which is very dangerous. If you see anyone using them or find dumped ones like this please ring 101 and report it. #streetsafe.”

FRANK, the friendly, confidential drug advice service, advises people to steer clear of nitrous oxide.

The website states: “Nitrous oxide is a gas with several legitimate uses, but when inhaled it can make people feel euphoric and relaxed. This happy feeling has led to it being nicknamed ‘laughing gas’. Some people also experience hallucinations. However, there is a risk of death as a lack of oxygen can occur when using nitrous oxide. This risk is likely to be greater if the gas is consumed in an enclosed space or if a substantial amount is rapidly used.”

There are three main legitimate uses of nitrous oxide:

■ To numb pain during medical procedures such as dental work.

■ In engines to increase their power output.

■ In catering, in whipped cream aerosol cans to prevent the cream going ‘bad’ and in food packaging to prevent the food from rotting.

FRANK is a national drug education service jointly established by the Department of Health and Home Office. It is intended to reduce the use of both legal and illegal drugs by educating teenagers and adolescents about the potential effects of drugs.

For confidential drug advice, call FRANK on 0300 123 6600, text 82111 for an answer to a quick question or visit the website for information and to make contact by live chat or email.

■ Anyone with information about the dumped capsules is asked to contact Cheshire Police, quoting incident number 72740, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.