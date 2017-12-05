Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Parents are asked to warn their children to be ‘extra vigilant’ after a man followed a female student who attends a Chester high school.

Police are investigating the incident involving a pupil of Upton High School who was followed after attending an after school club on Monday evening (December 4).

John Keegan, deputy headteacher and safeguarding lead, said: “We have had a report that last night one of our students was followed by an adult male after attending an after school club. The incident happened on Brook Lane (near the vets). The student entered a shop close by and the man followed her inside.

“The police are involved, however, we want to make you aware of the incident. Please remind your children to be extra vigilant when walking to and from school, wherever possible travel together with friends and arrive on time when there are more people around.”

Back In the autumn police were called to Upton Lane in Upton on Tuesday, September 26, after receiving reports of a man acting suspiciously near Upton Heath Primary School.

A letter sent to parents by Upton High School said the man approached the students as they walked to school and asked them to look inside a plastic bag he was carrying.

“The man is described as black and has a moustache,” the letter said. “He is thought to be in his early twenties and around 5’ 8” in height. He was wearing dark clothing and boots.

“Please remind your children to be extra vigilant when walking to and from school, wherever possible travel together with friends and arrive on time when there are more people around.”

A Cheshire police spokesperson said at the time: “Police were called on Tuesday, 26 September to reports of a man acting suspiciously on Upton Lane in Upton, Chester.

“The man asked the children to come over but they didn’t and did the right thing by informing an adult straight away. Officers have not received any further reports.”