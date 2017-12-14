Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A dog has died from the deadly canine disease Alabama Rot in Cheshire.

The animal had been referred to the Willows Veterinary Group in Hartford, near Northwich, after concerns were raised about her kidney function, but after four days of intensive treatment, her owners made the heartbreaking decision that it was best to put the dog to sleep.

Post mortem tests at a specialist UK centre for analysis later confirmed that the dog had succumbed to Alabama Rot, which has no known cause and can lead to fatal kidney damage.

Despite the tragedy, Dr Ian Hopkins, Principal Vet for the practice, said dog owners should not panic and was keen to stress that the disease was 'very rare'.

“At Willows, we provide care to tens of thousands of dogs throughout Cheshire, North Staffordshire, South Manchester and in to the Wirral and this is the first case of Alabama Rot which we have had confirmed in two years.

“While it is absolutely devastating for the owners, the staff involved and very sad for the dog, I think it is important not to panic people and to stress there are lots of nasty diseases out there which, as responsible dog owners, we need to be on our guard against.

“I would liken it to meningitis in humans. You need to be very aware of the condition’s symptoms and how serious it can be but equally be mindful that those symptoms can be indicative of many other things and that cases are rare."

He added: “The best advice is to continue enjoying exercising your dog but always be mindful of certain symptoms which may indicate a nasty disease such as Alabama Rot. These can include lethargy, vomiting and maybe your dog is drinking more than usual.

“With Alabama Rot, the dog will often have skin lesions/ulcers - in the mouth, on the tongue and lower limbs including feet are common place.

“However, the lesions are not always present and in the case we have just dealt with, there were no sign of any lesions at all.”

This latest case comes eight months after one of its kind was confirmed in Crewe, and we reported at the time that there were 11 confirmed within a 50 mile radius of the CH1 area.

Dr Hopkins added: “This dog had led a very happy life and in the months leading up to her falling ill, she had been walked in different areas of the country including London, the Peak District, Wales and in Alsager where the dog was from.

“We do not know what causes the disease although some links have been made to wet, cold woodland conditions and higher numbers recorded in the winter.

“It affects all types of dogs of all ages which therefore makes it a matter of concern for all dog owners.

“But I would reiterate our message at Willows Veterinary Group that we are keen for people not to panic and worry but to continue with their dog’s regular walking routines and contact their vet if they have any concerns at all about their pet’s health or behaviour.”