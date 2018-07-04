Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tatton Group is partnering with an immersive theatre company to bring a series of truly ‘spooktacular’ events to Cheshire for the first time, this autumn.

Working with Tatton Events, Immersive North, one the North West’s leading attraction and event specialists, is bringing an interactive 15+ horror experience for Halloween, in addition to family friendly activities throughout October’s half term week.

For adults and older children, the evening Halloween show, ‘Scarewood’, promises a dark world with a fright in every corner of Tatton Wood, with demonic forest folk, roaming zombies, monsters, creatures of the night and creepy clowns.

There will also be daytime fun for all the family, when the youngsters trick or treat on the Terror Trail, hear spooky stories at the pumpkin carving patch, sing along to a goulish panto and enjoy face painting, slime and street food.

And as the sun begins to set there will be a lantern walk deep into the woods for one final ghost story before teatime.

Scarewood is not for the faint-hearted and uses strobe lighting, non-toxic smoke effects and loud bangs.

Richard Cottier of Immersive North, said: “Immersive theatre, where audience members are thrown into the midst of the action, is now really popular.

“This is not a traditional theatre-going experience, but if you are a fan of theatre shows, big events and spectacular happenings then our Halloween week of events for all ages is something you won’t want to miss.”

Henry Brooks, Managing Director of the Tatton Group, said: “The Tatton Estate offers a whole range of event, film and television locations and Tatton Wood is a perfect setting for Scarewood and these Halloween-themed events.

“This will be a unique event for Cheshire and we are delighted to be working with Immersive North to bring something that I am sure will be a brilliant day out for everyone and which will live long in the memories of all those who dare to attend.”

In a final twist to the tale, Scarewood is recruiting for its ‘Army of Darkness’.

Anyone who is a fan of horror movies can apply to be part of Immersive Theatre’s terror team.

Richard Cottier added: “We are looking for people to join us and help make this a wonderful event.

“It’s perfect for anyone who wants to be part of a big theatrical happening.

“We are looking for actors to be zombies and creatures of the night and to join the Darklord’s army and no experience is necessary because full training will be given.

“Also, if you have a passion for costume or make-up or are looking for work experience Scarewood has a place for you too.”

To apply for either email darklord@scarewood.co.uk or go to www.facebook.com/scarewood/

Tickets are available at www.scarewood.co.uk and are £21 each, inclusive of booking fee.

For further information contact darklord@scarewood.co.uk