Plans to create a £40m medical school at the University of Chester have suffered a massive blow.

The university has failed in its bid for government funding to create a specialist training facility for doctors.

Health secretary Jeremy Hunt announced the five successful medical school projects would be in Sunderland, Lancashire, Lincoln, Canterbury and Chelmsford but Chester was not on the list.

Last October the university revealed its aspiration to construct a 12,000 sq m, state of the art building with cutting edge facilities as part of an extension of its Parkgate Road campus with its preferred location on university land at Glenesk Farm.

Now the university admits the timeline was ‘perhaps a little ambitious’ but has not given up on its vision.

A university spokesman said: “The University of Chester is determined to bring a medical school to the city in the near future, with all the associated healthcare benefits which are currently lacking in this area, in the absence of a specialist training facility for doctors.

“Our initial timeline was perhaps a little ambitious, however the university remains resolute in its aim to provide the teaching, research and additional clinical care that the populations of Chester, Cheshire, Wirral and Shropshire deserve.

“A proposal of this magnitude takes phenomenal preparation, including engagement with a significant number of statutory agencies, to enable it to come to fruition. Behind the scenes, a considerable amount of work is underway across the university to make this happen. So although the plans have been taking longer than anticipated, they are still very much on the university’s agenda.”

The university had hoped a medical school would have complemented existing medical facilities responsible for training nurses, midwives, dietitians and biomedical scientists each year.

But a spokeswoman for Health Education England, which is part of the Department of Health, confirmed Chester had been unsuccessful this time. However, she did not rule out an even greater expansion of doctor training facilities in future if the initial stage proved successful.

She said: “There were many more bids submitted than additional medical student places available which meant there was considerable competition for the 1,000 places available through what was a very competitive process.

"Bids were assessed against a range of published criteria and the allocations considered in light of those criteria and the Government’s priorities for the expansion of medical places. It was therefore inevitable that unfortunately some bids would be unsuccessful.”