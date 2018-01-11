Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fog enveloping the North West could slow down journey times for commuters tonight, the Met Office has predicted.

Another yellow weather warning has been issued for fog from 5pm tonight (Thursday, January 11) until tomorrow at 10am, with the fog set to thicken up towards dusk when visibility will fall below 100m in places.

However, the fog will lift and clear from the west later on Thursday evening and into the early hours of Friday as winds strengthen.

The Met Office's Chief Forecaster said: "Patchy fog will reform where cloud breaks this evening and overnight with visibilities locally falling below 100 metres. Fog will clear from western parts of the warning area as the wind strengthens on Friday morning."