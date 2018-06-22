Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Frodsham school was able to welcome visitors from India after the town’s MP stepped in to help them get their visas following a last minute hitch.

Frodsham Manor House Primary was looking forward to hosting a group from the Red Roses Public School near Delhi.

The long-planned visit had looked to be in doubt only a few days earlier due to delays with their visa applications.

But after Weaver Vale MP Mike Amesbury (Lab) stepped in, the visas were finally granted and the visitors were able to enter the country.

Mr Amesbury said: “It was a pleasure to help and when the school then invited me along to meet their guests I was absolutely delighted to attend.

“Visits like this give children the chance to learn about other cultures and really expand their horizons, as well as help schools maintain ongoing international relationships – which in today’s world are very important.”

Assistant head Naomi Anstice explained that preparing pupils to be ‘global citizens’ was one of the school’s top priorities.

She said: “Frodsham Manor House have been working in partnership with Red Roses School for the past four years in order to enhance our provision for global learning and to develop projects in religious education.”

Last November Naomi, with headteacher Ian Devereux-Roberts, visited Red Roses for the first time as part of a research project on Global Learning in RE through the Farmington Institute in Oxford, part of an Oxford University college.

The institute was founded to support, encourage and improve religious education, values and standards in schools, colleges, universities and the wider community.

It was during the visit to India that the plans were made for the children to visit.

Naomi added: “We were delighted that four Indian families decided to fund their children to travel to spend the week with us.

“The four children aged 10-14 stayed with host families for the week accompanied by Mrs Ritu Bedhi and Mr Surya Behdi.”

During the week the Indian children spent time with classes, joined in with lessons, visited Chirk Castle, played at Colwyn Bay beach, took part in a business and enterprise conference, visited Helsby High School, Chester Zoo and enjoyed a quick trip to see the main London landmarks.