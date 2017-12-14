Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Virgin Trains West Coast workers are staging six 24-hour strikes in December and January in a pay dispute.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) and Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) will walk out tomorrow (Friday, December 15) and the following Friday, as well as on January 5, 8, 26 and 29, saying they want a similar pay rise to one given to drivers.

Although the company say they will strive to keep the majority of trains running despite the industrial action, the strike means that apart from the 04.48 Holyhead to London service tomorrow and its return at 17.10, Virgin will not be serving Chester and North Wales.

A replacement bus service between Chester and Crewe, and Arriva Trains Wales will accept tickets between Chester and North Wales stations.

The other strikes are set to take place on December 22, and January 5, 8, 26 and 29.

The union said around 1,800 train managers, on-board catering staff, station and clerical workers will be involved in the action.

Phil Whittingham, managing director at Virgin Trains on the west coast, said: "The RMT and TSSA leadership is attempting to cause disruption when many will want to travel by train to spend time with loved ones.

"We have explored a generous 3.6% pay increase; however, the unions' leaderships are insisting on 4%, double the 2% average increase seen across the UK this year.

"We know how important it is for friends and families to get together over the festive season, so we will keep the majority of our trains running with fully-trained staff on board and at stations. We remain open to talks with the RMT and TSSA, and urge them to call off these strikes which will cost their members pay for no gain."

What services does Virgin expect to run?

Virgin say they expect to run the following services on their West Coast franchise on Friday December 15.

• One service each way per hour between London and Liverpool (normal timetable)

• Two services each way per hour between London and Manchester via Stoke, not Crewe. Trains will not serve Wilmslow.

• Two services each way per hour between London and the West Midlands.

• One fast service each way per hour between London and Glasgow (normal timetable).

• The 04.48 Holyhead to London service will stop at Chester as will the return at 17.10, but this will be the only service for Chester tomorrow. There is a replacement bus service between Chester and Crewe, and Arriva Trains Wales will accept tickets between Chester and North Wales stations.

• Trains will not serve Edinburgh which can be reached via other operators’ services. Tickets will be valid on those operators.

You can check the amended timetable for 15 December here