Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fed up Guilden Sutton residents say they've been left with 'no alternative' but to reinstate traffic signs they bought for their village using their own money.

Back in January, parents in the village got so frustrated by their children having to use a bus stop they believe is dangerous to travel to Upton High, and Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWaC) refusing to install a proper shelter at the bus stop, they took matters into their own hands and bought their own traffic signs to encourage drivers to drive slower down Guilden Sutton Lane.

As a result, the council conducted a traffic and speed survey and plans were put in place a month later to install a new raised bus kerb, road markings and for the hedge to be cut regularly.

But resident Steve Lloyd said there has since been 'zero activity nor communication' from CWaC so the community have taken it upon themselves to reinstate the signs because they still fear for the general safety of children using the school bus service.

He told The Chronicle: "We have had to reinstate our signs given there has been zero activity nor communication from the council regarding the planned work to improve the safety for children using the school bus service.

"The hedgerow is now so overgrown the bus stop is not visible until you are right on top of it. We have been left no alternative but to reinstate our signs although they are contravening highway laws but have had an immediate effect in slowing down traffic and improving the awareness of early morning commuters.

"They have given us no indication of when the work wResidets ill start or who is taking responsibility for the upkeep of the hedges that obscure the drivers view of the bus stop. Despite being chased we are just being fobbed off with comments such as 'it's all in hand' which is not good enough," he added.

However, Cllr Karen Shore, CWaC's cabinet member for environment, said weather permitting, work would be starting on the road next week.

"The kerb at the bus stop is being raised next week (week beginning 11 June) and new road markings will be completed week beginning 18 June to clearly define the bus stop area," she said. "This work is weather dependent.



“We are talking with the landowner to cut the hedge around the bus stop which will improve visibility.



“The results of a speed monitoring survey confirmed that vehicle speeds are below the speed limit and speeding is not considered a problem on this section of road.

“A survey was completed to ensure that there are enough opportunities to cross to the bus stop at different times of the day. The results confirmed that there are sufficient opportunities.



“I can also confirm that the signs do not conform to the Traffic Signs Regulations and General Directions 2016 and have been removed.

"Putting up road signs is the responsibility of our Highways team, and any un-authorised signage will be removed to prevent danger to both motorists and pedestrians.”