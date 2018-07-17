Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The schools of Norley CE, Crowton Christ Church and Kingsley St John’s CE Aided have been building community spirit and the essence of collaboration in recent weeks as they share a love of learning and promote community cohesion.

The schools have worked very closely to promote the arts by organising a Key Stage 2 junior art competition.

The theme of Heaven and Earth ensured it was rooted in the school’s Christian vision and inspired the children to create some absolute masterpieces.

The winning entries can be see displayed in the Castle Park Arts Centre in Frodsham.

Headteacher of Kingsley St John’s, Rachel Jones, said: “It is so vitally important to raise the profile of the arts and working in collaboration as small, rural, church schools has been very effective in developing community links across the United Benefice.

“The standard of art that was created was extremely high and all three headteachers were highly impressed.”

It is hoped that this competition can become an annual event.

The art work was displayed in the atmospheric Norley Church, the centre point of the schools.

In addition to the children’s art work, there was a selection of local artists’ work donated for a silent auction in an opportunity to raise funds for quality art materials in the schools to build and sustain the teaching and learning of high standard art.