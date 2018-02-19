Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A village pub owner is celebrating after being declared the Pub Personality of the Year at a national awards ceremony.

Tim Bird, co-founder of Cheshire Cat Pubs and Bars and owner of the Cholmondeley Arms picked up the award at the prestigious Imbibe Personality of The Year Awards 2018.

The award was made as top movers and shakers of the UK drinks industry gathered in London for the occasion.

The nominees were voted for in record-breaking numbers and the shortlist included the highest calibre of UK on-trade professionals.

The awards aim to recognise those who deserve it most, the people behind the venues – passionate, hardworking and innovative individuals who make the on-trade the industry what it is.

Imbibe editor Chris Losh said: “Tim has worked in the industry for over 35 years, and since he’s saved many pubs from closure in that time, it’s safe to say the UK’s pub scene would not have been the same without him.

“He’s proved himself to be incredibly successful at running everything from large pub groups to smaller independents, and, for the last seven years, his own group of country pubs and inns.

“This devotion to the industry is exactly what Imbibe Magazine is all about.”

Tim Bird said: “To be recognised as the Pub Personality of the Year is an incredible honour.

“We strive for excellence with all of our pubs and inns and it is truly uplifting that the work we have done and my passion for the industry has been recognised by this panel of experts.”

Imbibe launched the Personality of the Year Awards in 2011 and previous winners have included Heston Blumenthal, Ronan Sayburn MS, Thinking Drinkers, Alex Kratena, Christine Parkinson, Xavier Rousset MS, Dee Davies, Lyndon Higginson, Stuart McCluskey, Salvatore Calabrese, Laura Rhys MS, Thomas Decan, the Galvin Brothers and Jake Burger, as well as many other on-trade professionals.

Tim Bird and Mary McLaughlin now own and operate seven pubs and inns across Staffordshire, Cheshire and Dorset and have won numerous awards for restoring pubs of great heritage and character.

Their pubs include the award-winning and lovingly restored Cholmondeley Arms on Lord Cholmondeley’s estate in Cheshire and more recently the Roebuck Inn in Mobberley.

Launched in March 2007, Imbibe magazine has rapidly become the UK’s leading magazine for on-trade drinks professionals working in premium UK establishments. Imbibe is a quarterly magazine, with more than 20,000 drinks buyers and servers in the UK receiving a copy.