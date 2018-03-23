Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A small village church school has had an ‘Outstanding’ report.

Clutton C of E Primary on Broxton Road, Clutton again achieved the highest possible grades following an assessment of its effectiveness as a church school.

The conclusion followed a visit under the Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools arrangements. These are separate from Ofsted inspections.

Headteacher Alex Farrow said: “This is a great achievement as it is extremely difficult to achieve these top marks during an inspection, let alone manage it for all the key areas that are looked into.

“I am very proud of all our staff and pupils who work so hard each and every day when they come to the school as we couldn’t do it without their daily support, effort and dedication.

“The support of our parents also contributes to the success of the school.”

The church inspection focused on the Christian values of the school, collective worship and RE lessons as well as its overall leadership and management.

Inspector Joanne Abram found: “There is a clear commitment to providing all pupils, regardless of their background and ability, with the very best education.

(Image: Google Street View)

“All pupil groups are given equal focus and priority, and as such, the school performs very well and achievement is good or better by the end of all key stages.”

She also praised the school, which has 69 pupils, for ‘offering boundless opportunities for this small community of learners to integrate and support one another, developing social skills and a positive self-esteem’.

“The happiness and well-being of all pupils is paramount and the school’s ethos explicitly contributes to pupils’ achievement and progress,” she said.

The visit saw a range of people across the school spoken to for their views including teachers, governors, parents and pupils.

Parents are said to have commented on the strength of the school’s Christian message and its positive influence on their family lives.

They suggested ‘the school’s ‘open-door’ policy enables them to feel valued’ and ‘the headteacher and staff are completely accessible and go out of their way to make parents welcome’.

They told the inspector they particularly like the way older children support the younger pupils throughout the school day.

The inspector found that pupils at the school are ‘very respectful of other faiths and have a good understanding of diversity’ while the school’s ‘creative and imaginative approach’ to RE teaching results in lessons which pupils say are fun and challenging.

She feels Mrs Farrow ‘provides strong Christian leadership’ while her approach is ‘fully supported’ by the Rev David Scurr from St Mary’s, Coddington who attends the school weekly.

Mr Scurr offers spiritual support to the staff and pupils and ensures that the ethos of the school is maintained.

The youngsters have a developing understanding of local, national and global issues and the need to support charities.

They learn about diverse communities, through the school’s ‘enriched and exciting curriculum’.

Governors are kept informed and their chairman actively gets involved in the day to day life of the school meeting with the headteacher on a regular basis.