A village preschool has resurfaced its playground thanks to The Big Lottery Awards for All.

Mickle Trafford Preschool, a provider of care and education for 2-5-year-olds, has received lots of positive comments for the new surface of artificial grass from children, parents, carers and staff.

Setting manager Jane Hughes, a qualified teacher and early years professional, explained why a new play surface was especially important.

She said: “As well as providing a fantastic new surface for all our children, it has also benefited our children with additional needs who can now walk and play more easily on a flat surface. We are delighted with how it looks and we are now fundraising for new play equipment to make it even better.”

Chair of the preschool committee Kate Linford said: “This award has been so important for our preschool. As a charity, it can be difficult to raise funds for major refurbishments and we are very grateful to the Big Lottery for its award to improve our facilities.”

As well as new play equipment, future plans for the playground also include further developing the outdoor classroom including a new mud kitchen.

Find out more about Mickle Trafford preschool and community room at www.mickletraffordpreschool.org.uk or contact Jane Hughes on 01244 301711, email mickle.traffordps@hotmail.co.uk