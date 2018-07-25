Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service is seeking the views of the community before lodging plans for a new but smaller Chester Fire Station costing £5m.

The station would be built on the current St Anne Street site, Newtown , and replace the existing building which would be demolished.

Fire bosses say the current station is no longer considered fit for purpose and is costly to maintain.

The new station will house a fire engine, aerial platform, boat and towing vehicle plus the prevention and protection team.

Cheshire Fire Authority agreed the project last December.

The service is due to submit plans to Cheshire West and Chester Council’s planning department next month. If approved, work could begin in January 2019.

A consultation event will take place at Chester Fire Station on Wednesday, August 1, from 3.30-7.30pm. Representatives from the fire service and the project team will be on hand to answer any questions.

Anyone unable to attend is also invited to visit the Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service website to view the plans and provide feedback.

A temporary, fully working fire station based at the St Anne Street site will be in place for the duration of the rebuilding project.

Previous plans would have seen the existing six-bay fire station replaced with a new three-bay station at the front of the St Anne Street base with student accommodation to the rear but the developer withdrew. There is still an intention to sell off the surplus land but nothing concrete at the moment..

Prince Charles opened the current fire station 46 years ago in 1971 but it is now considered too large and no longer fit for purpose.