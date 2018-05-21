Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a 27-year-old woman was touched inappropriately in Chester city centre .

Police have only just released details of the incident which happened about 6.45pm on Sunday, May 13.

A male purposely brushed the victim’s thigh with his hand as he walked past in the Northgate Street and Delamere Street area.

The man is described as being aged between 30-35 years old, white, around 6ft to 6ft 2 in tall, with short dark hair and glasses.

Police are urging other women may have been victims of a similar sexual assault, around the same time, to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Stuart Needham, of Chester CID, said: “As part of my investigation I am keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time who may have seen a man inappropriately touch a woman.

“I also believe that there are other women out there who could also have been a victim of this crime by the same man before and after the incident with the 27-year-old victim. This is likely to have taken place around the Frodsham Street roundabout area on the same day.

“I would encourage anyone who believes they have been a victim to come forward and report it to us on 101.”

Anyone with any information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting 18100138375. Details can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.