Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are urging witnesses to come forward following a robbery in Cuddington .

A man and a woman, both aged 63 and from Northwich , had their mobile phones and a set of car keys stolen following an altercation with two men on Bag Lane about 5.35pm on Sunday, April 1.

Both victims were assaulted during the incident.

The pair were both taken to Leighton Hospital and have since been discharged.

Cheshire Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage that may help with their investigation to get in touch.

Inspector Barry Brown said: “Enquiries into this incident are ongoing and I urge anyone who saw what happened, has dashcam footage that may be of use to us or has any other information that may aid our investigation to call Cheshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 25181, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

A 42-year-old man from Skelmersdale and a 32-year-old man from Weaverham have been arrested on suspicion of robbery in relation to this incident.

They have both been released on bail pending further enquiries.