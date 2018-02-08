Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A male car driver killed in a collision on the A548 Sealand Road has been named locally as Joey Evans.

Mr Evans died at the scene of the crash involving the Renault Megane he was driving and a HGV on Tuesday (February 8).

The female passenger of the car has been left in a critical condition, having been airlifted to Aintree University Hospital.

The Daily Post reports that friends of Mr Evans have been paying tribute to him on social media, describing him as 'a legend' who would be 'sadly missed'.

Bunches of flowers have also been left on the side of Sealand Road in tribute to Mr Evans, who was an Everton fan and originally from Flintshire.

The speed limit on Sealand Road was reduced to 50mph last year in a bid to reduce crashes and save lives.

According to the crashmap.co.uk website since 2010, between the English border and the A494 Drome Cormer junction, there have been two fatal, five serious and 14 minor crashes on the that stretch of the A548.

Following Mr Evans' death Sergeant Emlyn Hughes of the Roads Policing Unit said: “Sadly the male driver of the Renault Megane was pronounced dead at the scene and the female passenger was airlifted to hospital with serious life threatening injuries.”

The road between Drome Corner and the turning for Saughall, was closed for more than seven hours following the collision and was reopened at 7.30pm.

Police collision officers were at the scene after to investigate how it happened and asked for witnesses to get in touch.

Two air ambulances, two paramedics in a rapid response vehicles and a crew in an emergency ambulance were at the scene. The fire service were also there.

Family liaison officers were with the family and the coroner was informed.

An inquest will probe the tragedy at a later date.