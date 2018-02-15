Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman was subjected to a terrifying and brutal attack at the hands of six teenagers as she sat alone on a train at Ellesmere Port railway station.

The victim was sitting on the 8.47pm Liverpool-bound train, which was stationary, at around 8.30pm last Tuesday (February 6) when the assault unfolded.

The gang of both boys and girls boarded the train and repeatedly punched and slapped her in the face. Then they fled the train and the station.

The victim has been left shaken and with swelling to her left cheek.

Now British Transport Police are appealing for information.

It is believed there were other passengers on board the train who may have witnessed the incident. Officers are keen to speak with anyone who was on board this train and saw or heard what happened.

If you have any information, please call BTP on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016, quoting reference number 604 of 06/02/2018.