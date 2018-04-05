Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It was literally ‘back to school’ for two bakers from Roberts Bakery when they returned to a Chester primary school to teach 50 Year 5 pupils how to make the perfect loaf of bread.

It was the second visit to Dee Point Primary School in Blacon for Paul Graves and Keith Birkett from Roberts Bakery to treat the enthusiastic youngsters to a bread making masterclass.

The family bakery has now guided 100 Dee Point pupils through the process of mixing, kneading and shaping dough to create a tasty loaf.

Luke Bennett, Year 5 teacher at Dee Point Primary School, said: “This was another superb visit and the children were really excited about meeting the baking experts from Roberts Bakery. It was a great enrichment experience for them to take just a few ingredients and make a loaf that looked and smelled so delicious.”

Paul Graves of Roberts Bakery added: “It was fantastic to show the children that it is easy and great fun to make a loaf of bread. Some children don’t get the chance to bake at home, so this visit has given them new baking skills and the confidence to have a go. The children were also really interested to hear about how bread is manufactured on a large scale and how it reaches our shelves.”

The duo also visited children in Reception class to talk to them about the family-owned bakery, which is 130 years old and makes 90 million loaves a year. They explained where the ingredients in bread come from, how bread is manufactured on a large scale and how it reaches supermarket shelves.

Roberts Bakery started out in 1887 as a modest grocery store which sold freshly-baked bread to customers in its home town of Northwich. Now, more than two million loaves a week can be seen rotating in the iconic cooling towers at the front of the bakery.

The company delivers to customers throughout the north of England, north Wales and the Midlands. For four generations, the Roberts family has continued the skilled tradition of baking fine bread, with members of the Roberts family still actively working for the business.

From those humble beginnings to becoming the UK’s fastest growing major bread brand, Roberts Bakery now sells more than two million loaves a week across the country.