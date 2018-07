Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There is queuing traffic on the east-bound carriageway of the M56 near Chester this afternoon (Monday, July 2) due to a vehicle fire.

Two lanes are closed due to the incident on the Manchester-bound side of the motorway between J14 A5117 ( Hapsford ) and J12 A557 (Runcorn).

Lanes one and two (of three) are closed, according to travel website Inrix which reported the incident about 1.40pm. Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service are at the scene.