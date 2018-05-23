Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The University of Chester’s VeggieFest 2018 is coming to its Parkgate Road Campus soon and all are invited to come and sample a wide range of delicious vegan and vegetarian food.

Hosted by a team of environmentally-minded staff members, the event aims to promote a plant-based lifestyle as a means of reducing your carbon footprint.

It will also raise the profile of the nutritional benefits of plant-based diets and natural plant-based products, in a fun and engaging way including: stalls (providing free tasters, and selling products); displays; games and talks.

As well as the opportunity to sample food, there will also be companies selling zero-plastic packaging fruit and vegetables, and beauty brands such as ‘Tropic’, which will be providing free facials with its products, which are purely plant-based and certified vegan and cruelty-free.

There will be tasters, goodies for purchase, myth-busting, interactive displays and more.

Chloë Percival, who works in marketing, recruitment, and admissions, is the founder of VeggieFest.

She said: “Last year was our inaugural Veggiefest and it was so well received that we wanted to make VeggieFest 2018 bigger and better than our first one!

“The stallholders will be a mixture of internal groups from the university, promoting incentives such as ‘grow your own’ and reducing plastic waste, as well as external businesses promoting their eco-friendly and plant-based products.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone who has an interest in the benefits of being a vegetarian or vegan!”

VeggieFest 2018 takes place on Friday, May 25, from 11am to 3pm, in the University’s Small Hall on the Parkgate Road Campus.

Attendance is free and everyone is welcome.