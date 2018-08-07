Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are currently dealing with a road accident on the M53 near the Cheshire Oaks turn-off at Ellesmere Port.

Website Inrix reports stationary traffic due to all vehicles being temporarily held because of an overturned van on the northbound carriageway.

The incident happened about 4pm between junctions J10 A5117 (Little Stanney) and J9 A5032 Queen Street (Ellesmere Port).

Congestion is back to J11 (M56 interchange). The south-bound carriageway also appears to be affected because of debris on the road.

Police are on scene adjacent to Cheshire Oaks.