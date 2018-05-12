Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Upton-by-Chester’s friendship group with its twin city of Arradon in Brittany welcomed their French counterparts to Chester last month.

The Upton group visited Arradon to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the twinning last year, and was delighted to host them for a visit of their own over the weekend of the Chester Half Marathon.

The group of 52 visitors arrived by coach at 6pm on Friday (April 27) and spent the evening with their English hosts. During the visit, most of the 52 guests were accommodated in the home of their hosts.

Many of them have been involved in the twinning visits for several years and have had extensive tours around Chester so it was decided to take them to Shrewsbury for a day out on Saturday. Fortunately the weather remained dry as they had arranged a guided walking tour for the morning. They were divided into three groups of which two had the benefit of French speaking guides.

After the tour the visitors met up with their English hosts and had the rest of the afternoon to lunch and wander around the town. The evening was spent with hosts, some at home and some visiting restaurants.

Five of the Arradonains entered the Chester Half Marathon on the Sunday so hosts and their guests went into Chester to cheer the runners at the finish line and spent time viewing and admiring again the lovely city of Chester.

Some of the visitors had heard about the opening of Storyhouse and went to view its facilities. One of the guests was particularly interested as she is the chief librarian in the Arradon library and spoke to one of the librarians about the project.

In the evening they all joined together to share a carvery meal at Boughton Hall Cricket Club and were entertained by Upton Community Choir.

The group said goodbye to their friends at 8.30am on Monday morning.

They were travelling on to the Cotswolds to spend a couple of days there before departing from Portsmouth on Wednesday (May 2).

If any readers of this article are interested in joining Upton Community Links to take part in the next visit to Arradon in 2019 and/or to host our French friends when they visit us again in 2020 please contact the secretary Terry Wellerman by email dtwellerman@hotmail.com or by phone on 01244 311874.