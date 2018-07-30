Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Upton schoolboy ‘braved the shave’ to raise money for a cancer charity in memory of his late grandfather.

Shea O’Reilly, who attends Upton-by-Chester High School, was raising funds for Macmillan Cancer Support in memory of Seamus O’Reilly to mark the 10th anniversary of his passing.

His proud father Gary said: “Shea instigated the whole idea of the fundraising which I believe is very commendable for any 14-year-old boy especially Shea as he is not always full of confidence.”

Shea himself said: “My Grandad O’Reilly passed away 10 years ago this September and although I was only four I have many fond memories of him.

“My Dad has told me many times what wonderful care Macmillan gave to Grandad in his final days and gave Grandad comfort and dignity. I want to do something to celebrate Grandad’s life and give my own thanks to Macmillan.”

The fundraising total currently stand at around £800 and if you want to help Shea’s cause, the link is www.justgiving/sheaobravetheshave