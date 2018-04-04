Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The beauty of spring was celebrated at Upton Village Hall when Upton Horticultural Society held their latest show.

With a display of more than 250 exhibits, Peter Carman, secretary of the show, praised all entrants for ‘filling the hall with such a wonderful blaze of colour and starting the garden calendar so gloriously’.

The winner of the Carman Challenge Cup for tulips and daffodils, the rosette for best exhibit and overall winner of The Spring Show Challenge Cup was Mike Lewis.

Rita Critchley was awarded the trophy in the flowers and pot plants section and the Tom Allen Challenge salver for her vase of cut tulips, with the rosette for best exhibit presented to Chris Gilford.

Overall winner for floral art arrangements of A Spring Basket and An Arrangement in an Egg Cup was Helen Gardiner with the award for the best bowl of daffodils awarded to Pat Priest.

For their preserves and home baking, Angela Lloyd was awarded The Spring Show Preserve Cup, Sue Dobbing won with her jar of chutney and Caryl Rose for her pear tart.

Overall winners for their original craft work in the children’s classes were Robin Lloyd (aged 7 to 10 years section), and Elan Breen and Niall Breen (aged 11-16 years section).

Children were challenged to bake and decorate an Easter cake, design and make a robot and submit a photograph entitled Spring Time.

David Pendlebury, ex-treasurer of the society, presented the trophies and commented on the ‘magnificent display and high standard of entries’.

The society welcomes new members to come along to the meetings in Upton Village Hall held on the first Wednesday of each month with a different speaker and topic to capture everyone’s interest in gardening.

For details see www.uptonhorticulturalsociety.co.uk .